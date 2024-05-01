BJP-JD(S) alliance walks a tightrope after sex scandal reports

Bengaluru: The BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka finds itself in a delicate situation following allegations of sexual assault against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Amidst mounting pressure, the BJP has opted to distance itself from the case, aiming to evade potential embarrassment on the national stage.

Prior to the candidate selection for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP state unit general secretary Pritam Gowda and former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy refrained from fielding Prajwal in Hassan. Despite their objections and demands to nominate an alternative JDS candidate, the decision to field Prajwal was ultimately made under the influence of the Revanna family and JDS leader H.D. Devegowda.

Recent allegations of sexual assault against Prajwal, coupled with circulating video clips on social media, have intensified the controversy. A criminal case has been registered against Prajwal Revanna at the Holenaraseepur city police station. In response to these developments, Prajwal has reportedly left the country, further complicating matters for both the JDS and BJP leadership.

JDS state unit president H.D. Kumaraswamy has taken a firm stance, advocating for strict action if Prajwal, the son of his brother if he is found guilty. Notable JDS leaders, including MLAs Sharangowda Kandakura and Samriddhi Manjunath, have echoed this sentiment, underscoring the gravity of the accusations.

Sources within the BJP reveal that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed state unit leaders to maintain distance from the Prajwal Revanna case. BJP state unit president B.Y. Vijayendra has been designated to announce the party’s official stance on the matter. Party members have been cautioned against making public statements without prior authorisation, with emphasis on the need to prevent any adverse impact on the alliance.

The BJP’s proactive stance stems from its ongoing confrontation with the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, particularly concerning the Sandesh Khali issue. Supporting Prajwal in Karnataka could potentially tarnish the party’s national image, prompting BJP leaders to prioritise adherence to directives and safeguarding the alliance’s interests.

As the investigation unfolds and political ramifications reverberate, the handling of the Prajwal Revanna case poses significant challenges for both the JDS and BJP, underscoring the delicate nature of political alliances amidst controversies of this magnitude.