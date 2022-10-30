BJP leader mocks Rahul Gandhi for holding actor Poonam Kaur’s hands

Hyderabad: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is presently ongoing in Telangana, and a photo of the Congress MP walking while holding the hand of actor-turned-activist Poonam Kaur has gone viral on social media.

Accompanied by Akhila Bharata Padmashali Sangham members, including Venkanna Netha, the actor took part in the yatra, which began on Saturday in Dharmapur, Mahabubnagar. During the padayatra, sangham members and the actor highlighted with Gandhi the difficulties encountered by weavers, particularly the introduction of a 5 percent GST on handloom items by the BJP government.

What went viral, however, was a photo of Gandhi holding the actor’s hand.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi trolled Rahul Gandhi by posting a picture of him holding hands with the actor. “Following the footsteps of his great grand father!!” she said with a laughing emoji.

Following the footsteps of his great grand father!!😂 pic.twitter.com/iAFMrOyg6w — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 29, 2022

Kaur responded to Priti Gandhi and called her tweet ‘absolutely demeaning’. The actress further said that Rahul Gandhi held her hand as a support as she almost slipped and was toppled during the walk.

“This is absolutely demeaning of you , remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti – I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand,” the actress said as a response to the BJP leader’s tweet.

This is absolutely demeaning of you , remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti – I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand . https://t.co/keIyMEeqr6 — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 29, 2022

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the BJP leader’s tweet and asked her to ‘sit down’.

Also Read Watch: Rahul Gandhi sprints during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

“If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen&take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised. Sit down please,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen&take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised.

Sit down please. pic.twitter.com/42qLmSnMes — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 29, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra

On October 23, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.

The Yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km daily covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.