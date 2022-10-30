Watch: Rahul Gandhi sprints during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen participating in a race with leaders on Sunday morning in Gollapalli, Telangana.
In the video of the race that went viral on social media, a large number of security forces are also seen running along with him.
Later, Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh along with a few people were seen performing a group dance. Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of Congress quoted Nelson Mandela’s quote, ‘Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.’
Yesterday too, Gandhi shook a leg with a group of tribal artists in the Mahabubnagar district.
Taking to Twitter, he said: “Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve.”
The senior leader also posted a video of his dance with the tribal artists.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
On October 23, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.
The Yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.
Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km daily covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.