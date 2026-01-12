BJP leader reacts to indecent acts at Hyderabad temple

Hyderabad: BJP leader Chikoti Praveen reacted to an incident at the Katta Maisamma temple in Safilguda, where a man allegedly indulged in indecent acts.

He said it was outrageous for a person belonging to one religion to do something like this in front of a Hindu temple.

The leader demanded that a case be registered against the individual and that his background be thoroughly investigated.

Hindus should unite, says BJP leader

He alleged that attempts are being made to create religious tensions in a peaceful Hyderabad.

He said, “The police should publicly reveal who is behind him, where he came from, and why he desecrated the temple. All Hindus should unite and demonstrate our solidarity.”

“In every incident, the accused is described as mentally unstable; will the police act in the same manner in this incident as well?” he questioned.

Indecent acts at Hyderabad temple

On Sunday, January 11, police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering the temple premises and committing “indecent” acts in front of the idol.

After the arrest, the accused, Altaf, from the Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka, was produced before a city court on January 11. He has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

Police said they are verifying the antecedents and past history of the accused, and further action will be initiated strictly in accordance with the law.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who visited the temple, described the incident as “blasphemous” and said it calls for an “encounter” of the person for desecrating the temple.

Meanwhile, the police asked the public not to believe or circulate any rumours or unverified information through social media or other means.

“Citizens are requested to rely only on official information released by the police and cooperate with the investigation. Any attempt to spread misinformation may lead to unnecessary panic and disturbance of public peace,” the release said.

Police appealed to all sections of the public to maintain calm, peace, and communal harmony.