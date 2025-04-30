BJP leader rejects UrbanClap AC technicians over religious identity

Bharatiya Janata Party leader refused the services of two Muslim AC technicians who were sent by UrbanClap, an online platform that provides housing and beauty services.

Dewmani Sharma, who is also the Delhi district BJP co-convener, had asked to repair his AC from UrbanClap.

The online platform sent two technicians. However, before letting them in, Sharma enquired about their names and religion. A video of the interaction has gone on social media platforms.

When the AC technicians replied that they were Muslims, Sharma says, “Tumhare see kaam nahi karana. Koi Hindu ho usko bhejo (I don’t want your services. Send a Hindu technician).”

Dejected, the two Muslim AC technicians leave.

It should be noted that the names of technicians or service professionals are always displayed on the UrbanClap app when a user books a service.