BJP leader’s daughter to marry Muslim man, Hindutva groups protest

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2023 7:56 pm IST
Kotdwar: Hindutva outfits on Friday here at Jhanda Chawk burnt the effigy of BJP leader Yashpal Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

“We strongly oppose such a marriage,” the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader’s daughter, who is marrying a Muslim, turned up on social media on Thursday, stoking resentment among the hardliners.

The wedding is slated to take place at a resort in the Ghuddaudi area on May 28.

Benam is the Pauri Municipal Corporation chairman at present. A former MLA, he joined BJP after defecting from Congress earlier.

People close to Benam said on condition of anonymity that his daughter studied at Lucknow University and had an affair with the man she is going to marry.

Political leaders from both BJP and Congress have been invited to the wedding.

