BJP leaders flay KCR for demanding proof of surgical strikes

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flayed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s demand to the Centre to show proof of the surgical strikes carried out on Pakistan in 2016.

BJP leaders including Central ministers on Monday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has insulted the martyrs.

A day after KCR defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for seeking proof of surgical strikes and declared that he too is asking the Modi government to show the proof, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to post what he called ‘videographic evidence of the surgical strikes’.

“In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army,” wrote Sarma.

“Such a disgrace! On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack -Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike. KCR & Cong is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat.Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared,” reads earlier tweet by Sarma.

KCR had lashed out at Assam chief minister and demanded his dismissal for making offensive remarks against Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of surgical strike.

Union Minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned the ‘irresponsible’ statement of KCR against the Indian armed forces.

“The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a Chief Minister,” he said

“Isn’t the valour of Abhinandan Varthaman proof enough? Isn’t Pakistan’s own actions of declaring a no fly zone in their own air space for more than 6 months after Balakot proof enough? If these are not enough then KCR can seek proof from the Pakistan PM Imran Khan directly,” wrote Reddy, who is a member of Lok Sabha from Secunderabad.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan described KCR’s remarks as an insult to brave soldiers who took part in the operation.

BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna said it was unbecoming of a chief minister to make obnoxious statements about the brave armed forces of our country.

“It is highly unfortunate that we have a CM like KCR who has no qualms about uttering incendiary statements against our hardworking, dedicated forces,” she said.

BJP’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded an apology from KCR for insulting the army. At a news conference, he played video clips of the statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even by a Pakistani minister as proof of surgical strike.