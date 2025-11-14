BJP leaders protest as bus stand in Telangana turns ‘boating spot’

Some BJP leaders decided to enter the water with boats to highlight the difficulties faced by passengers.

BJP Leaders travel by boat at Warangal bus stand

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a unique protest at the Warangal bus stand on Thursday, November 13 by turning the bus stop into a boating spot.

The incident occurred in Warangal east, where a pit which was dug for the construction of a bus stand was inundated with water. Some BJP leaders decided to enter the water with boats to highlight the difficulties faced by passengers.

A video of the BJP leaders rowing boats in the water has surfaced on social media. Some of the protestors wore masks of chief minister A Revanth Reddy. While taking the boat ride, they also held BJP flags during the journey.

The situation is likely to have been caused due to recent incessant rains in Telangana coupled with the effect of Cyclone Montha.

