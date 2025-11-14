BJP leaders protest as bus stand in Telangana turns ‘boating spot’

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a unique protest at the Warangal bus stand on Thursday, November 13 by turning the bus stop into a boating spot.

The incident occurred in Warangal east, where a pit which was dug for the construction of a bus stand was inundated with water. Some BJP leaders decided to enter the water with boats to highlight the difficulties faced by passengers.

A video of the BJP leaders rowing boats in the water has surfaced on social media. Some of the protestors wore masks of chief minister A Revanth Reddy. While taking the boat ride, they also held BJP flags during the journey.

A bus stand in Warangal turned into a boating spot. BJP leaders held a unique protest against government. #Telangana #Warangal pic.twitter.com/SGxZueAWoG — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 14, 2025

The situation is likely to have been caused due to recent incessant rains in Telangana coupled with the effect of Cyclone Montha.