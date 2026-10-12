BJP Mahila Morcha seeks Congress MP’s resignation over harassment

Bengaluru: Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha took to the streets in Bengaluru on Monday, demanding the resignation of Manipur Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following allegations of sexual harassment against him. The protesters assembled outside Cantonment Railway Station with placards and raised slogans accusing the Congress of failing to act decisively on the issue.

The BJP workers described the allegations against Akoijam, who is also a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, as serious and called for accountability. They questioned the Congress leadership’s response and demanded that the MP resign while the matter is addressed through the appropriate legal and institutional processes.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP women workers protested and gheraoed the Congress office in Bengaluru, questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the sacking of Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from JNU over sexual harassment allegations and demanding his arrest. pic.twitter.com/yid22W8Cl0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026

The protesters also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative, during which he has called on young people to challenge patriarchy. They asked why the Congress was not responding more forcefully to the allegations against one of its MPs while publicly advocating gender equality.

The agitation intensified when the demonstrators attempted to proceed towards the KPCC office on Queens Road. Police detained several BJP Mahila Morcha members to prevent them from reaching the Congress headquarters. Additional barricades were erected outside the office, and police personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police units, were deployed along the road to maintain order.

The controversy stems from complaints reportedly filed by around 11 women students at JNU in May. The allegations include inappropriate comments during viva examinations, alleged improper behaviour at the professor’s campus residence and demands for sexual favours in return for higher marks.

Following an inquiry by the university’s internal committee, JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with effect from October 9. Delhi police also registered a case under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station, based on a complaint by the university’s chief security officer.

Akoijam has rejected the allegations and termed the action against him a political witch-hunt. He has claimed that the inquiry report was not provided to him and that he was denied a proper opportunity to appeal. He has indicated that he will challenge the decision through legal channels.