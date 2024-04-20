BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender has only Rs 1 lakh cash in hand, owns no car

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment Eatala Rajender has submitted to the Election Commission of India that he has Rs 1 lakh and his wife Eatala Jamuna has Rs 1.42 lakh cash-in-hand.

His income for the 2022-23 year was around Rs 13 lakh, and his wife’s income was around Rs 1.5 crore.

As per the election affidavit submitted by him with the returning officer, Rajender doesn’t own a car, but Jamuna owns an Innova, an Innova Crysta, and a CRV. She owns 1.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 50 lakh.

The total value of his movable assets is Rs 6.73 lakh, and his immovable assets are worth Rs 12.5 crore. His wife Eatala Jamuna’s movable assets are worth Rs 26.6 crore and her immovable assets are worth Rs 14.7 crore.

Rajender has total liabilities amounting to around Rs 5.5 crore, and Jamuna has around Rs 15 crore in liabilities. These were shown as loans obtained from banks and individuals.

Properties

He and his wife own agricultural lands in Devarayamijal and Pudur villages of Rangareddy district, and Achampet village in Medak district. The total extent of agricultural land owned by both of them is around 72.5 acres. None of these properties came to them through inheritance. Out of these, 44 acres were purchased by Jamuna between 2014 and 2020.

Jamuna owns non-agricultural land measuring 500 square yards in Banjara Hills, which was purchased in 2013 for Rs 2 crore.

Both Rajender and Jamuna together own commercial buildings (poultry sheds, building, rural godown) measuring an area of 1,84,000 sq ft. These properties were purchased in 2000 and 2002 with a total cost of Rs 1.05 crore. The approximate value of these properties is Rs 5.5 crore.

While Jamuna doesn’t own any residential buildings, Rajender owns a joint family property in Kamalapur (400 sq yards) and another in Podur (0.32 guntas). The house in Podur was purchased by him in 2016-17. The approximate current market value of these two residential houses is Rs 7.5 crore.

54 pending cases

Rajender submitted that he has 54 cases pending against him, out of which he was convicted in 5 cases and paid fines ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500.

Most of the cases against him were registered against him during the Telangana movement, for Rail Rokos, unlawful assembly, obstructing trains, preventive custody, damaging bus stand, obstructing police personnel, abusing police personnel, and so on, during the movement for statehood.

A couple of cases were also dropped due to lack of evidence, and in one case with sections like 147, 307 r/w 149 of IPC , and SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the judge had treated the case as ‘false.’