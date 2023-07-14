BJP Minority morcha holds meet on Muslim outreach programme

New Delhi: With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday chaired a meeting on Muslim outreach programme ‘Sufi Samvad’ at party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP Minority Morcha chief said that 70 people from 14 districts attended the training programme.

“There are 14 districts in Delhi, today 70 people from those 14 districts had a training meeting regarding the Sufi samvad programme,” Jamal Siddiqui told ANI.

“We are running Sufi dialogue program across the country and we are bringing the lists from all over the country on a single platform. We have to join and present the works of our government in front of them after that we have now formed teams in all the state districts wise , the state unit of Delhi’s team had a training program today regarding Sufi dialogue,” he added.

He further stated that party has appointed one incharge and five co-incharges which will connect 100 sufis per district.

“We have made one in-charge and five co-in-charges per district. We gave a target of connecting 100 Sufis to one co-incharge. The co-incharge will then meet 100 Sufis and deliver the Prime Minister’s message and present government’s views to them,”he said.

“The party will be listening to their problems along with this we will also take all their details like their name, their date of birth, their anniversary, when they celebrate Urs, will take all the information so that they can be connected personally,” he added.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim is to promote Sufism from Sufi dialogue through this outreach programme.

“The co-incharge will be constantly connected with those who are Sufi saints, they have many followers, the government’s plans to reach those followers and support in their development. And through this, the message of peace is also to be given in the country because the fundamentalists are gradually destroying Sufism, therefore the Prime minister’s aim is to promote Sufism through Sufi dialogue.The soft wing of Islam teaches peace and renunciation, it teaches to bring everyone together,” said BJP minority wing chief.