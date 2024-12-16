BJP misleading people with baseless allegations on Waqf: Karnataka govt

Belagavi: Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge said on Monday that the BJP is BJP misleading people with baseless allegations on the issue of Waqf in the state.

“The BJP has been discussing the Waqf issue for the past week. However, they are speaking without any evidence, documentation, or proof. Their only intention is to mislead people. Vijayendra is responsible for offering Rs 150 crore to suppress the report on the Waqf scam case and owes an explanation,” the minister said while addressing a press conference in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

He said that Leader of the Opposition, C.T. Ravi, and several other leaders, including the state BJP President are spreading false information about the Waqf.

“Even regarding the Haveri farmer suicides, BJP leaders, including the MP from Bengaluru, gave incorrect information, later deleted it, and are now justifying their actions. Their intention is to exploit this for political gain. The BJP’s double standards are evident. Regarding the Waqf issue, their manifesto stated that they would conduct GISS mapping and protect these properties,” he said.

He further stated in response to a question from Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, the central government had stated that Rs 335 crore would be spent to distribute Rs 12 crore to each state to conduct GISS mapping and digitise assets, thereby improving the community’s economy.

“In this context, I had made the statement that during and after the elections, the state BJP President Vijayendra offered a bribe of crores of rupees to the then Minority Commission Chairman,” Kharge claimed.

He said that in the Assembly, Vijayendra claimed that the government was engaging in a hit-and-run and that ministers were making baseless accusations against him.

“Neither the Congress party nor I made these allegations. The allegations were made by your party’s spokesperson and appointee, Anwar Manipaddy. Is Anwar Manipaddy a member of the Congress? I have only cited allegations that appeared in newspapers, which the BJP seems to have forgotten. The video clips related to this are available for all to see. These videos have been broadcast on reputable news channels. In the video, it is clearly stated that this is a Rs 2.5 lakh crore scam, and it is mentioned that even their own party members are not supporting them,” he said.

He added that Anwar Manipaddy has said that he uncovered this case after discussions with leaders and that there seems to be an influential cover-up.

“Anwar Manipaddy also said he has the support of the Sangh and that this issue should be taken to its logical conclusion. He mentioned that Vijayendra approached him for a settlement and offered a specific amount. These answers can be found within the BJP office itself; there’s no need to come to us. Anwar Manipaddy also claimed that former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s son, Vijayendra, personally made an offer involving a large sum of money,” Kharge alleged.

He added that Anwar Manipaddy very clearly mentions that when confronted, they fled with their “gunman”.

“Anwar Manipaddy has repeatedly made these accusations. Despite this, the BJP accuses the Congress government of a hit-and-run approach. Anwar Manipaddy wrote a letter to Yediyurappa, accusing him of corruption involving Rs 4.5 lakh crore in Waqf properties, with evidence. He has also written letters to the Prime Minister and others, stating that Vijayendra and some BJP leaders are attempting to suppress this case. These allegations have been widely reported in newspapers,” Kharge claimed.

He said that the BJP, which is now demanding a CBI investigation, should explain why they did not order a CBI probe even after the report reached the Prime Minister.

“Anwar Manipaddy had stated that he reported this issue to three Chief Ministers, but no action was taken. On Sunday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked that the scam could be Rs 1,500 crore instead of Rs 150 crore, because as BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal mentioned, Vijayendra has amassed thousands of crores. Joshi should ask his own leaders about these bribes,” Kharge said.

Earlier, Vijayendra challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday to hand over the Waqf scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that BJP State President Vijayendra had “tried to bribe” the former Minority Commission Chairman with Rs 150 crore during the previous government to suppress a probe into Waqf property encroachments.

However, former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manipaddy refuted the bribery charge made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that Congress leaders had offered him bribes to suppress the Waqf encroachment report.

Anwar Manipaddy further said that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a genuine concern for Muslims, he should hand over his report on Waqf encroachments to the CBI.