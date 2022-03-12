BJP MLA Raja Singh’s election valid, says Telangana high court

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court dismissed an election petition, filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Prem Singh Rathod, that challenged the election of Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA T Raja Singh.

Rathod had filed the petition stating that Raja Singh had not disclosed information pertaining to criminal cases in the election affidavit. He had urged the court to dismiss Singh’s election from Goshmahal as void.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Singh’s counsel said that his client had disclosed to the court that he had 47 cases pending against him. Although he was not aware of the four petty cases that were booked by the city police.

The counsel said that Raja Singh was not given any notice by the city police under section 41 A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He added that even though Singh had written to the police department there was no communication.