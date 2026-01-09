BJP MP proposes renaming Nizamabad, draws flak from MBT

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, on Friday, January 9, said that they will soon change the district’s name to ‘Indur’.

Speaking at a press conference, the MP said, “This city was once called Indur, and we will soon restore the name…a donkey called Nizam interfered and changed the name, but this is temporary.”

“Last time (municipal election), we missed just by a few seats. This time, we will win more seats than required, and send a resolution to Revanth Reddy for the name change.”

Addressing the reporters, he said, “It is better if you get used to ‘Indur’ as soon as possible.”

His remarks were met with condemnation from Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who called the MP’s words “highly objectionable, irresponsible, and provocative.”

“(He) passed derogatory and sarcastic comments against the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, even branding the name as “Manhoos”. Such remarks are an insult to history, culture, and the composite heritage of Telangana.” the MBT spokesperson said.

“These comments are deliberately aimed at hurting sentiments and disturbing communal harmony and are part of a calculated political attempt to polarise society ahead of the forthcoming Municipal Elections in Nizamabad.” he said.

Khan has demanded that the Nizamabad Police Commissioner take suo motu cognisance of the BJP MP’s statement and register a criminal case for promoting enmity, hurting Muslims’ religious sentiments, and disturbing peace in the district.

He said that both the BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have failed to address core issues such as unemployment, poor civic infrastructure, drinking water scarcity, sanitation, and public welfare in the district and are now resorting to communal and emotional provocation to divert public attention.