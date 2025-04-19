BJP MP threatens dargah trustees over azaan in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni allegedly threatened trustees of a Muslim religious place and tried to stop the azaan (Islamic call to prayer) during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

A video of the altercation between the BJP MP and Muslim members has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident occurred on April 12, near the Punyashwar Temple and Shaikh Salahuddin Dargah.

In the video, MP Kulkarni, draped in a saffron shawl and accompanied by her supporters, is seen approaching members of the Muslim community. She alleges that the azaan was being played at a high volume over a loudspeaker. However, the audio in the video captures only Hindu religious prayers.

The trustees of the Shaikh Salahuddin Dargah have demanded strict action against the BJP MP. However, Kulkarni has vehemently denied the allegations and threatened to file a defamation case against them if the claims are proven wrong.

“While the aarti and Hanuman prayers were going on, the neighbouring dargah played the azaan loudly. We requested them to lower the volume as our celebrations were underway, but they argued with me,” Kulkarni was quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Later, I was travelling and unaware of the developments, but learned that videos of the incident went viral. In those clips, it’s visible that I covered my ears because of the loud sound. I requested them to reduce the volume, but they argued. The images also show police stopping them as they approached us. It’s now up to the trustees to prove their claims. If they fail, I will lodge a complaint against them,” she said.



