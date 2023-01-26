BJP MP’s car collides with ‘nilgai’ on NH 27 in UP

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 26th January 2023 3:44 pm IST
Basti: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had a narrow escape when a ‘nilgai’ dashed into his vehicle on NH-27 on the Basti-Santakabir Nagar border here, police said on Thursday.

The Domariyaganj MP was on his way to Gorakhpur Wednesday night to attend a programme when the incident took place.

The collision forced open the car’s airbags due to which the MP and his driver came out unhurt, however the politician’s Toyota Fortuner car was severely damaged in the accident.

Sarvesh Kumar Rai, Inspector-in-charge, Khalilabad, citing the doctor’s report said politician did not sustain any wounds.

His car was later removed from NH-28 and the route was cleared, he said.

