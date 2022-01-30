BJP must organise millennium march for employment in Delhi: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao advised the state BJP leaders to organise a millennium March in Delhi instead of Hyderabad. Speaking to the media Rao said that the Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay and other leaders are raising their furore and shedding crocodile tears over the youth issue of unemployment.

“It is high time that the BJP leaders should look at their own record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in 2014 to create 2 crore employment every year. Has the BJP government created 14 crore employment so far?”, asked Rao.

“Bandi Sanjay must answer about his own government’s record at the centre in creating employment. The country has more employment or a state like Telangana, he should present the details. The BJP Government at Center must release a white paper to clear this matter,” Rao said.

Rao alleged that during the BJP reign the country has witnessed widespread unemployment and the youths are a worried lot in the country today.

“In Telangana, the TRS government had paid much attention in creating employment. It creates 1,32,899 jobs in different government departments, further 50000 to 60000 appointments are going to be made soon which is being opposed to deprive the local youths from the jobs,” Rao said.