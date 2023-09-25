BJP national leadership will react on AIADMK decision to break ties, says Annamalai

The AIADMK had, following a state level meeting of its office bearers, announced that the party was serving its ties with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

BJP state President, K. Annamalai

Chennai: BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai on Monday said that his party’s national leadership would react on the decision of the AIADMK to sever ties with the BJP and the NDA.

Party Deputy coordinator, K.P. Munuswamy had read out a resolution, adopted unanimously by the AIADMK leadership, announcing that it was breaking the five-year old alliance with the BJP and also severing ties with the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK resolution cited Annamalai as the reason for breaking ties, saying that he has intentionally speaking ill against senior AIADMK leaders as also former Chief Ministers, C.N. Annadurai and Dr. J. Jayalalithaa.

