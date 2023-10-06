BJP only party fighting as a national party amid family outfits: Nadda

Hyderabad: The BJP is the only party that is fighting as a national party amid family parties all over the country and it is working in every state for a strong nation, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing the state council meeting of BJP’s Telangana unit on city outskirts, he highlighted the Modi government’s accomplishments and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the voters in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

“The only political party as of now which is fighting as a national party, is Bharatiya Janata Party and note my words today or tomorrow it will be BJP in every state with ideology, the party will be working for a strong nation,” he said.

Citing examples, he said the regional parties have been converted into family parties.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.