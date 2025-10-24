BJP plans ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ over fee reimbursement arrears

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the BJP is taking the Telangana government’s “negligent attitude” toward fee reimbursement arrears and the alleged intimidation of private colleges under the guise of vigilance raids very seriously.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with representatives of private college managements at his Hyderabad residence on Thursday, October 23, Sanjay said that lakhs of students, parents, teachers, and staff members would join a massive protest march titled “Chalo Hyderabad” in the first week of November.

The protest is being planned in the backdrop of private institutions already serving strike notices to the government.

He said Telangana has thousands of private educational institutions where about 15 lakh students depend on the government’s fee reimbursement scheme for their studies.

Arrears worth Rs 10,000 cr have accumulated: Sanjay

“Fees arrears worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore have accumulated, and managements are unable to pay salaries to their employees,” he said.

Sanjay added that the BJP would continue its agitation until the state government clears the dues under the fee reimbursement scheme.

“I have also discussed the issue with the party’s state president, N Ramchander. We will finalise an action plan within two days,” he stated.