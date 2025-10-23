Fee reimbursement issue: SFI calls for educational institution bandh on Oct 30

Hyderabad: The Students Federation of India (SFI) has announced a statewide closure of all educational institutions in Telangana on October 30 over the issue of fee reimbursement. The SFI demanded that the government immediately release the pending fee reimbursement and scholarship amounts.

Due to the government’s delay, both students and college administrations are facing severe difficulties. The SFI, which is an influential student organisation in state and national universities, made this decision after the Telangana Private Professional Colleges and Degree Colleges Federation announced an indefinite closure starting from November 3.

The Telangana government had earlier assured college managements that Rs.600 crore in pending dues would be released before Diwali. However, as the funds were not disbursed, the federation has now decided to intensify its protest.

The SFI has declared that all universities and affiliated colleges across the state will observe a bandh (shutdown) on October 30. The federation has appealed to students to actively participate in the protest to put pressure on the government.

Due to the delay in reimbursement, several colleges have withheld students’ certificates, making it difficult for them to attend job interviews or pursue higher education. Many students are unable to secure admissions because they do not have the required certificates, which could also lead to a decline in the state’s education rate.

SFI leaders stated that they will also hold talks with college management representatives to explain students’ problems and urge them to show leniency towards students. They added that student organisations will continue to pressure the government to release the pending fee reimbursement immediately.