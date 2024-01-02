BJP protecting KCR, says Telangana minister Poonam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar made several accusations against Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy while speaking to the media on Tuesday at the secretariat.

He questioned the lack of enquiry by the Centre and the CBI into the Medigadda and other issues and alleged that Kishan Reddy was protecting former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “It is clear that Kishan Reddy is protecting KCR,” he said.

He asked Kishan Reddy to use his power as a Union minister to write a letter to the Centre and ask for a probe into BRS’ governance. Poonam Prabhakar further alleged that Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly taken a dig at the formation of Telangana.

He also blamed Kishan Reddy for lack of Central funds in the state and his lack of interest in his home State. He said, “Telangana has been deprived of central funds due to KCR’s attitude and Kishan Reddy’s lack of initiative in securing funding for the state, both are working together.”

Furthermore, Prabhakar reminded BJP leaders of criticising the Kaleswaram project as a personal ATM for KCR but also mentioned that they are doing nothing about it or probing into Kavita’s involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.