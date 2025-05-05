BJP protest at Hyderabad’s Charminar condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has protested at Hyderabad’s historic Charminar against the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During the protest, a protester inadvertently chanted a slogan that sounded pro-Pakistan. However, he instantly corrected the mistake.

Hyderabad protest against Pahalgam terror attack

BJP workers organized a significant demonstration at Charminar to express outrage over the terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The protesters called for stronger counter-terrorism measures while showing solidarity with the victims.

Also Read Newlywed woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Slogan mix-up creates temporary confusion

During the charged atmosphere of the Hyderabad protest, an inadvertent pro-Pakistan sounding slogan from one participant briefly created confusion.

Fellow demonstrators quickly corrected the error and reaffirmed their anti-terrorism stance and condemned cross-border terrorism.