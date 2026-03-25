BJP seeks action against AIMIM MLAs for ‘insulting’ national song

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to direct the Assembly Speaker to suspend the membership of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs for showing disdain towards the national song in the Assembly.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by the party’s state President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday, March 25, met the Governor at Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, seeking action against the AIMIM MLAs.

The BJP brought to the notice of the Governor that on March 16, the first day of budget session of Assembly when Vande Mataram, which was recently declared as the national song by the Union Home Ministry to celebrate the 150 years of the origin of the song, was being recited as mandated by the Ministry, the members belonging to AIMIM walked out of the House.

The BJP stated that the Vande Mataram song inspired millions of youth and citizens of this country in their fight against British rule during India’s struggle for freedom. “Such being the greatness of Vande Mataram, the very act of walking out of the House by the MIM MLAs while it was being recited in chorus in the House of the Public Representatives, is contemptuous and disservice apart from a gross dishonour and insult to the nation,” reads the memorandum.

Also Read AIMIM leaders walk out of Telangana Assembly during Vande Mataram song

The party alleged that this shows the ‘disdainful attitude and scant regard of the AIMIM MLAs towards national symbols and other things of national importance. “This incident once again brings to the fore the party’s (AIMIM) allegiance and questions their patriotism towards the country,” it said.

The BJP requested the Governor to direct the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly to take all appropriate steps, including the dismemberment of those AIMIM MLAs who walked out of the Assembly when Vande Mataram was being recited in the House of Representatives.

“Your kind action in the matter would stand as an exemplary lesson to those who show scant regard and respect towards the national symbols and national songs,” it added.