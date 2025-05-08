BJP seeks action against Telangana Prof over comment on Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha demanded suspension of Satavahana University professor Surepalli Sujatha for her alleged seditious comments against ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali national.

Shortly after the details of Operation Sindoor emerged on Wednesday, May 7, Surepalli Sujata had posted on her Facebook page, wondering whether sindoor meant ‘blood sindoor.’

“I thought it was something that represented bhakti, puja or good. Wars will only leave dead bodies, destruction but not peace,” she commented in her post, which has now been deleted from her Facebook wall.

Her remarks on Operation Sindoor were criticised by political leaders, especially BJP MLAs, who said it amounted to sedition. BJP MLA Payal Shankar who termed Sujatha’s comments atrocious, had released a statement on Wednesday, demanding the Congress government to suspend her from the post of the advisory committee member of Telangana education commission.

On Friday, Mahila Morcha members, led by its president Jayasri, protested outside the Satavahana University main gate on Thursday, and burnt Sujatha’s effigy.

They also submitted a representation to the university vice-chancellor, demanding her suspension.

Speaking with the media, Jayasri said that Mahila Morcha will also meet the Governor to complain about Sujatha whom they claimed deserved to be “booked for sedition”.

Sujatha responded to the criticism after drawing flak from various corners for her comment on Wednesday.

“It seems that my BJP and other party brothers and sisters are very heartbroken about the comment I wrote this morning. I am declaring on Facebook that I wrote in solidarity with the women who lost their husbands in Pahalgaon, but not against the country’s Army or the government’s actions. After doing a little research on the post-war situation and keeping in mind the experiences I have seen firsthand. The comment I wrote was not intended to insult anyone, and was not made on the security of the country. If anybody felt so, my apologies,” she clarified.

Sujatha has been a well-known environmental activist, social activist and a feminist, who has been known for her struggles to uplift the downtrodden sections and protecting their rights in Telangana and elsewhere.

