BJP should heed ‘godfather’ Bhagwat’s advice on Gen Z: Dipke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convener Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, August 7, urged the BJP to heed its “godfather” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s advice not to label protesting Gen Z youth as anti-national, and cited lack of synchronisation between the ruling party and its ideological mentor.

Speaking to reporters a day after Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z in Mumbai, Dipke demanded that the ruling party align with the RSS chief’s acknowledgement that the youth agitation at Jantar Mantar over NEET examination irregularities had stemmed from genuine grievances.

Bhagwat on Thursday came out strongly in support of Gen Z, saying their grievances are genuine and he believes in their honesty, insisting protests by young people do not make them “anti-national”.

His interaction in Mumbai is being seen as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s most significant outreach to Gen Z (born roughly 1997-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025) since the CJP’s protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation last month.

The BJP government’s handling of the protests, which turned violent during the July 20 march to Parliament in New Delhi called by the CJP, has invited criticism from different quarters.

The most important statement of Mohan Bhagwat was that the protesting youth should not be called anti-national and their issues are genuine, Dipke said.

“Earlier, the BJP president called us a virus, and former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called us the B-team of terrorists. Now they should listen to Mohan Bhagwat because he is the mentor and godfather of the BJP,” he remarked.

Warning that ignoring the RSS chief is a worrying trend, the CJP leader claimed there is zero synchronisation between the BJP’s stance and Bhagwat’s views, as the ruling party continues to toe the opposite line.

“If they are not listening to their mentor, this is something worrying. If this is the thing, Bhagwat should speak to the BJP once,” he said.

Addressing social media narratives surrounding the Jantar Mantar protests, Dipke demanded a thorough investigation into the clips circulating.

“I believe that the videos coming onto social media should be investigated. If investigated, the fake videos originating from the (BJP) IT cell will be exposed,” he alleged.

Dipke further stated that CJP teams have been dispatched to Jharkhand to stand in solidarity with aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the eastern state.

He warned that isolated agitations could soon snowball into a massive nationwide movement if ignored.

“We will try to bring people together on the issues that concern the youth. If people come together, leaving aside political and ideological differences, they can put pressure on the government, much like what we witnessed during the Jantar Mantar agitation,” Dipke added.