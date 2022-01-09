BJP slams Punjab CM for briefing Priyanka Gandhi on PM security

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for briefing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

Talking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the need to keep Priyanka Gandhi in the loop regarding the Prime Minister’s security.

He said: “A sitting Chief Minister briefs Priyanka Vadra on Prime Minister’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who’s she to be kept in loop regarding Prime Minister’s security? Channi Saab… be truthful.. you must have said to her ‘work is done… what you asked for, has been done’!”

BJP National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi, said: “Sonia Gandhi’s Chief Minister did not respond to Prime Minister Modi but briefs some Priyanka Vadra. Just curious to know who Priyanka Vadra is.”

Channi had maintained that there was “no threat” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on January 5. However, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the Prime Minister had to cancel his scheduled visit due to a security breach and has sought a detailed report from the state government for the same.

The MHA has also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedures in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.”