BJP slams Salman Khurshid for making ‘anarchist’ remarks

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed as “anarchist” Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s remarks that a Bangladesh-like situation could happen in India as well.

“This is a serious issue, when we are witnessing such a situation in neighbouring countries, the main opposition party Congress wants the same situation to happen in India,” BJP MP Sambit Patra told reporters outside Parliament.

At a book release function on Tuesday night, Khurshid said that though “everything may look normal on the surface”, what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India.

Another BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy also came down heavily on Khurshid and termed his remarks “anarchist”.

“He is also a member of the CWC, this is an anarchist statement, and I think it is a kind of sedition. It’s unfortunate that the Congress is resorting to such anarchist statements to hide its failure,” Rudy said.

Patra asked if it was a warning from the Congress. He claimed some other Congress leaders have made similar remarks that protests and arson would happen in India just like Bangladesh.

“This is the warning Salman Khurshid has given on behalf of the Congress. Other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present at the book launch event, in a way supporting what he said,” Patra said.

“What is the thought process of the Congress party? Rahul Gandhi used to say there will be arson, riots in this country, there will be attacks on the PM, why was he saying that,” Patra asked.

He also questioned Gandhi’s “anti-India” comments during his foreign visits.

“Does the country’s main opposition party want the same thing in India? They are not able to win elections, they are venting their frustration by promoting this kind of anarchy and pushing the country towards destruction. This conspiracy of the Congress has been exposed before the public,” he said.

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.