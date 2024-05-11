BJP to ensure Hyderabad voter safety on election day: Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha said they will be taking care of the safety and security of their voters when they come out to vote in the constituency on May 13 during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“We are not even that weak. This time, neither our Muslim brothers nor our Hindu brothers should be harmed. If anything happens, we will not sit quietly. We will safeguard our voters and ensure that they go and vote peacefully,” said Madhavi Latha.

When asked how confident she is as last phase of campaign is underway, Latha said, “We will win with a huge margin and will create history.”

A day ahead of this, putting up a clarification after fellow party member Navneet Rana’s ’15 seconds lagenge’ remark stoked controversy, Madhavi Latha said that the former wanted to convey to the citizens that it will only take 15 seconds to cast their vote, which will help the nation move towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Speaking to ANI, Latha, said, “We do not threaten anyone. We do not say to remove the police force for 15 minutes. We just want to say that you should take 15 seconds instead of 15 minutes and cast your vote. Do not go to attend provocative speeches. If you want to move towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. Go and cast your vote. This is what she (Navneet Rana) meant.”

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat. The voting for the first three phases has been completed so far.

The next round of voting will be held on May 13. Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.