BJP took commission from Covishield manufacturer: SP leaders

Etah: Amid controversy over the “side effects” of Covishield vaccine, Samajwadi Party leaders on Tuesday alleged that the BJP took “commission” from the manufacturer of the Covid vaccine which was “forcibly” administered to people.

UK-headquartered pharma giant AstraZeneca has admitted that in “very rare cases”, its COVID-19 vaccine, which is known as Vaxzevria in Europe and Covishield in India, can cause a blood clot-related side effect but the causal link is unknown, according to court papers being quoted in the UK media.

In India, the AstraZeneca vaccine was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Attacking the ruling BJP over the issue, SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav said, “It has been exposed now that they have taken commission in vaccines too. Low quality vaccines and medicines were given to the people.”

Shivpal Yadav was talking to reporters here.

Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said people were “forcibly” administered Covid vaccines in the country.

“A donation of Rs 200-300 crore was taken (by the BJP) and they (company) were given permission to market the vaccine. People were forcibly administered vaccines. No where in the world vaccines were administered forcibly. The corruption in manufacturing the vaccine has come to the fore due to which people are dying now,” said Dimple Yadav, who is the SP candidate from Mainpuri Lok sabha seat.

“Akhilesh ji had said that we would not get the vaccine administered because till then the vaccine was not tested. Now, the number of heart attacks has increased in the country and people are suffering from serious diseases due to this haste,” she told reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav had said that he would not take the “BJP’s vaccine” and when his government comes to power, everyone would be vaccinated for free.

The Daily Telegraph reported that in a legal document submitted to the High Court in London in February for a group action brought by 51 claimants, AstraZeneca admitted that the vaccine developed with the University of Oxford to protect against COVID-19 may cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in “very rare cases”.

On the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Shivpal Yadav said that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was going to taste defeat in all 80 seats.

“The BJP will not get even 200 seats in the country. The INDIA bloc is going to form the next government,” he said.