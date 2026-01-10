BJP trying to divide people along communal lines: Pratapgarhi

Akola: Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi has accused the BJP of adopting a “divide and rule” policy.

He stated that Mumbai will never be allowed to be “sold off” like Dharavi while airports are being privatised.

“Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and will always remain a part of the state,” Pratapgarhi told reporters on Friday after addressing a Congress meeting in the run-up to the municipal corporation elections.

The Urdu poet-turned-politician alleged that the BJP’s politics is centred around dividing the people and depriving them of education.

“The BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy. An atmosphere of hatred is being created, which is unprecedented. BJP ministers are using divisive language, while seniors are maintaining silence,” he alleged.