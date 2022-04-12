BJP used Ram Navmi to inflict communal tensions in election ready states: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used the festival of Sri Ram Navmi to inflict communal tensions in election ready states. He remarked that the saffron party utilizes the emotions born out of these tensions in order to gain political capital.

“The festival is celebrated across the country in all villages and households. They threw stones (only) in Gujarat and Karnataka. Why aren’t they doing the same in other states? Using this small trick of communalism, they are destroying the whole country,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference in Pragati Bhavan, he also spoke about the situation of communal unrest in the state of Karnataka. “Bengaluru is an amazing city. It has developed to become the Silicon Valley of India due to the hard work of successive governments and is providing sixty lakh direct and indirect jobs to people. In such a great state, there is now a ban on Hijab, on Halal food, a ban on not using vehicles owned by Muslims, an order to not purchase from Muslim-owned shops, and some other nonsensical orders have been created,” he said.

KCR further said that such a situation will lead to chaos in the country. “If industries close down due to unrest, what will be the situation for workers? If the IT industry shuts down, what will be their situation? If investments don’t come because of this, what will happen to the dreams of young people? Once the country is shredded into pieces, it will take a century to gain everything back,” he warned.

He said that a sense of arrogance has taken over the BJP but it will go away just like how Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Napoleon Bonaparte arrived on the scene and left. “BJP is spreading a culture of religious lunacy for the sake of its narrow politics. They have destroyed the country in all ways. The GDP rate is down, unemployment and health problems are up, industries are shutting down and the country’s rank in the hunger index has gone down. The centre is also levying taxes on citizens in the name of cess. The prices of essential commodities are going up and It is breaking the backbones of common people,” he said.

KCR said that the BJP is covering up its faultlines by keeping people occupied with communal issues. “They perform badly and then throw up issues like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the attacks on Pulwama. They are using this illness of communalism as a shortcut to flare up tensions among people for the moment and win votes,” he said.

The Chief Minister, in the press conference, also announced key cabinet decisions like the repeal of GO 111, full procurement of the paddy crop produced in the Yasangi (Rabi) season, recruitment of 3500 teaching and nonteaching staff in state-run universities, a second runway for the Rajiv Gandhi International airport, and the establishment of six new private universities in Hyderabad.