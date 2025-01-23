BJP will continue to fight against land grabbing in Telangana: Eatala

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday, January 22 said that the party would continue to fight against land grabbing in Telangana.

The Malkajgiri MP stressed that people in Hyderabad are being rendered homeless due to the activities of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Addressing the media at the BJP office, the MP pledged to continue the fight against the land-grabbers in Telangana.

Rajender’s statement comes a day after he was booked for slapping a real estate agent at Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam municipality, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

On January 21, Eatala slapped a real estate broker for allegedly trying to grab the land measuring 149 acres bought mostly by the lower-rung government employees from rural areas.

The MP demanded chief minister Revanth Reddy order a comprehensive inquiry into the land-grabbing attempts and justice for the victims who have been fighting to protect their lands for the past couple of decades.