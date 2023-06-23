BJP will corner Cong on law and order, corruption issues in Rajasthan: Official

In the last four-and-a-half years, the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, CP Joshi said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president on Friday said the party will corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government on several issues, including corruption, atrocities on women and Dalits along with the law and order situation in the state, in a special campaign next month.

"On all these issues, the BJP will corner the Congress government," he said after a core committee meeting at the party office here.

“On all these issues, the BJP will corner the Congress government,” he said after a core committee meeting at the party office here.

In the meeting, various issues like ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’ to publicise policies and achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years were discussed, he added.

The campaign will be launched in the run up to the assembly polls.

