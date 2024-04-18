BJP will win 12 LS seats in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that BJP will win 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The state BJP chief called upon party leaders and workers to ensure that the party wins the maximum number of seats in the state.

Kishan Reddy was speaking after accompanying party candidate Eatala Rajender to file nomination papers from the Malkajgiri seat.

He said that the Congress party came to power in Telangana by accident. He also remarked that as long as Rahul Gandhi is the leader of Congress, the BJP will have no problems.

He also claimed that the Centre allocated Rs 10 lakh crore to Telangana during the last 10 years. A day before filing the nomination, the state BJP chief released the report to the people.

He stated that Telangana received Rs 2.03 lakh crore towards its share in central taxes. The Centre also spent Rs 6.02 lakh crore on various development and welfare schemes in the state.

Union Minister Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, also released a report, listing the development works undertaken in the constituency and the state during the last five years.

He also highlighted the development of national highways, railway projects, rail manufacturing unit in Kazipet, PM Mitra Textile Park in Warangal, new fertiliser plant set up in Ramagundam, funds given to Hyderabad Metro project under Viability Gap Funding, Sri Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University set up in Siddipet district, Sammakka Sarakka National Tribal University coming up in Mulugu, Bibinagar AIMS, Hyderabad IIT, National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research, distribution of free ration launched during Covid-19 pandemic and fertiliser subsidy for farmers.

The union minister also explained the works taken up for modernisation of railway stations in his constituency.

He said airport-like amenities will be provided at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Nampally and Begumpet railway stations. A new railway terminal is being built at Cherlapally.

He said MMTS phase-II works were completed and services were launched. The services will be extended to Yadadri with the Centre bearing the entire cost of the project.

Kishan Reddy also mentioned the launch of four Vande Bharat trains from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the regional ring road around Hyderabad and proposed outer ring rail, road projects for traffic decongestion and other projects.