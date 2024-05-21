BJP will win only one seat in UP: Akhilesh

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, May 16, that the INDIA bloc is getting huge support in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the BJP will lose all Lok Sabha seats except Varanasi.

Addressing a rally in support of SP’s Lalganj candidate Daroga Prasad Saroj, Yadav said, “This time, whatever strategy they (the BJP) have made, the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to wipe them out.”

Big Breaking



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a massive rally and says as the election in Purvanchal has come, it seems as if INDIA is winning all 80 seats from UP.



Breaking news from centre is Prime MP is going to lose from Quito seat himself this time. pic.twitter.com/MjWir4TaOY — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) May 21, 2024

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi as “Kyoto”, the former chief minister said, “In the figures and information coming in now, the BJP is in fight in only one seat, that is ‘Kyoto’, and in all the rest seats, the BJP has lost.”

Prime Minister Modi had assured to make Varanasi, like Kyoto in Japan, known for tourism.

Earlier, as Yadav arrived at the venue, the crowd tried to reach near the dais, forcing police personnel to lathicharge to control them even as the SP leaders on the stage appealed to the gathering to maintain peace.

On Monday too, there was a ruckus at Yadav’s rally in Sant Kabir Nagar. Before this, in a joint rally at Phulpur (Pragagraj) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the two leaders had to leave without addressing the gathering after a huge crowd gathered near the dais.

Addressing the rally on Tuesday, the SP chief said that when the elections started, the BJP gave the slogan “400 paar,” but now the people are raising the slogan “400 haar.”.

He said this time, 140 crore people in the country will ensure that the BJP does not get even 140 seats.

“You must have heard their (BJP leaders) speeches. They are telling the same old story. No one wants to listen to them. The people have made up their minds, and our PDA (backward, Dalit, minority) families will defeat the NDA,” Yadav said.

Accusing the BJP of lying, he claimed that every promise made by the BJP has turned out to be false.

He also attacked the BJP on the COVID vaccine and said that the vaccine has posed a life threat to the people. “They (the BJP) even recovered money from the vaccine company that administered the doses to us.”

Lalganj and Azamgarh seats will go to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.