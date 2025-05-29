BJP workers protest over 15 lakh road scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) South Zone office at Phoolbagh on Thursday, May 29, alleging misappropriation of funds meant for road construction in IS Sadan division.

Hundreds of BJP workers sat in front of the GHMC office demanding a thorough inquiry into the misappropriation of Rs 15 lakh amount sanctioned for laying the road.

“The amount was withdrawn towards the amount of road construction and pocketed by the officials and other persons without laying the roads. A thorough probe should be conducted and all those guilty should be immediately placed under suspension,” said IS Sadan corporator, J Madhukar Reddy.