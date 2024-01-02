BJP workers will help people willing to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya after January 22

New Delhi: BJP workers will help devotees willing to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya from different parts of the country after the January 22 consecration ceremony.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of top BJP leaders presided by party chief J P Nadda. The meeting also discussed the party’s preparations and strategy for the Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May, BJP sources said.

Among those present in the meeting were party general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

State leaders and some MPs also attended the daylong meeting held at the BJP office here.

“After the January 22 consecration ceremony, party workers will provide assistance to devotees who want to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya from January 25 to March 25,” a BJP leader said after the meeting.

“BJP workers will take part in every programme associated with the Ram temple consecration ceremony,” the leader added.

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates embarked on a 15-day long nationwide door-to-door public outreach programme on Monday to exhort people to join the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya by offering prayers at temples in their neighbourhoods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of saints from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22. The Ram temple trust has extended invitations to the top leaders of various opposition parties as well.

“The BJP leadership has given a clear message that workers across all booths must provide all required assistance to those who want to visit Ram temple,” another BJP leader said, adding “BJP workers have been asked to celebrate January 22 like Diwali”.

The BJP units in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states have been assigned the task of ensuring proper arrangements for the people to be visiting Ram temple in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony, a source in the party said.

The meeting also reviewed the party’s preparations and discussed its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has recently formed a committee comprising senior leaders to vet joining of new members ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a source in the party said, adding, “The BJP will consider induction of new members only after the are vetted by the committee.”