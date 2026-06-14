BJP’s Bandi Sanjay credits Revanth for unlocking central funds

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, June 14, credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government for helping unlock central funds for rural road development in his constituency, even as his convoy was caught in an embarrassing episode a day earlier when a vehicle got stuck in a pothole on the Karimnagar-Sircilla road.

Bandi Sanjay was speaking to reporters at Mamidipally in the Sircilla area after laying the foundation stone for the Vemulawada-Sirikonda road widening project.

‘Centre-state cooperation’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he had secured Rs 22,000 crore in central funds for the region, of which about Rs 10,000 crore had already been spent on road projects within the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, with support from local Congress MLAs.

“Two hands can clap only when they come together. Likewise, development is possible only when the Centre and the state government work together,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He added that Telangana had lost ground under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration and that the Congress government’s cooperation had helped channel Central allocations to the state.

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Pothole episode

The minister’s remarks on inter-governmental harmony came a day after his own convoy was held up when a vehicle sank into a large pothole on the main Karimnagar-Sircilla road. Security personnel and staff had to manually push the car clear from a stretch riddled with potholes that have worsened with recent rains.

Bandi Sanjay telephoned the District Collector on the spot to register his displeasure over recurring waterlogging on the Bavupeta stretch of Karimnagar mandal, saying it disrupted traffic even after light showers.

He inspected the site, spoke with residents who told him their earlier complaints had gone unheeded, and asked the Collector to put in place both a permanent fix and immediate temporary measures to prevent water from pooling until long-term repairs are carried out.