BJP’s conspiracy failed: Atishi on reversal of 5,000 teachers’ transfer

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday stated that the BJP’s “conspiracy” to transfer more than 5,000 teachers has failed due to the “struggle of the people of Delhi.”

On June 11, the Education Department had issued a circular titled ‘Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education,’ directing all teachers who have served for more than a decade in one school to compulsorily apply for transfer.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular on Monday stating that the transfer orders of teachers issued on July 2 had been kept in abeyance until further orders.

In a post on X on Monday, Atishi congratulated the teachers of government schools and emphasised the Kejriwal government’s “dedication” to ensuring quality education for the children in the national Capital.

“On July 2, the transfer orders of more than 5,000 teachers have been withdrawn. To stop the education revolution in Delhi, the BJP got thousands of teachers transferred through LG sahib. However, due to the struggle of the people of Delhi, this conspiracy failed,” she stated.

Atishi said, “The Kejriwal government is committed to providing good education to the children of Delhi, no matter how much we have to fight for it.”

Atishi had issued written directions to the Directorate not to proceed with the transfers, and had asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately stop the transfers, citing allegations of corruption in the process.

Earlier, on Sunday Atishi released a video on her X handle claiming that a “conspiracy to weaken state government-run schools” has been thwarted with the reversal of the “overnight decision” to transfer 5,000 teachers.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had also suggested holding the transfer orders and requested Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the Directorate of Education to take a “holistic and sympathetic” view of the matter.

The decision was made after a meeting with a delegation of the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), led by state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday at Raj Niwas. Several MPs from Delhi were also part of the team.