BJP’s Eatala meets ex-BRS leaders ahead of polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: Huzurabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender met two former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Thursday.

Eatala held a secret meeting with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, which reportedly went on for hours amidst rumours that they were about to decide on their next political move.

Rumours are rife that the BJP high command had directed Eatala to assure the ex-BRS leaders of political promotion if they join the saffron party.

Eatala however, denied the rumours stating, “This was a meeting between friends.”

It was speculated that the former BRS leaders were considering either setting up a regional party of their own, and inviting like-minded leaders to join them, or joining the Congress.

This meeting amid speculation hints towards chances of new entries in the Telangana BJP clan.

On Wednesday, Eatala Rajender dismissed media reports that recently suggested a rift between him and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Eatala further made it clear that he has never sought any political position in the past and nor he intends of doing so in the future.

Meanwhile, a politician from the Secundrabad cantonment constituency, Arepally Parshuram joined BJP on Friday.