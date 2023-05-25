No rift with Bandi, Telangana BJP leadership intact: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Huzurabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday dismissed media reports that recently suggested a rift between him and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Rumours of dissent against Bandi Sanjay within the Telangana BJP surfaced as MLA Eatala Rajender and other leaders reportedly demanded a change in party leadership ahead of the Assembly elections.

Media reports further said that several disenchanted BJP leaders have been in contact with Congress leaders after expressing disagreement with Bandi Sanjay’s hard-line Hindutva stance.

The leaders argued that Bandi Sanjay’s policies are failing to garner public support and suggested appointing a moderate leader as the state president in Telangana.

However, Eatala addressed these reports to be fake, stating that the BJP central leadership would not opt for changes in the structure of the party’s Telangana unit.

While speaking to the media at his residence at Shamirpet, Eatala further made it clear that he has never sought any political position in the past and nor he intends of doing so in the future.

Emphasising that the party’s central leadership would make decisions in accordance with their plans, the MLA went on to acknowledge Bandi Sanjay for his efforts and stressed the importance of utilising the collective strength of party leaders in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the conflicts between senior BJP leaders and new entrants from other parties, Eatala said that these clashes are normal and wouldn’t affect central leadership’s directive, urging unity among party members.