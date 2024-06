Lucknow: In a major upset in the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, where the temple town of Ayodhya is situated, Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad defeated sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes.

According to the Election Commission data, Prasad polled 5,54,289 votes while Lallu Singh got 4,99,722. The BSP’s Sachidanand Pandey managed to secure 46,407 votes.

In all, 13 candidates were in the fray in Faizabad.