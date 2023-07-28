BJP’s ‘Pasmanda Sneh Yatra’ postponed

Lucknow: The ‘Pasmanda Sneh Yatra’ to be launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been postponed, party sources said.

The decision was taken in view of party Chief J.P. Nadda’s prior engagements and Ashura, the 10th day of Moharram, falling on July 29.

Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister, Danish Azad Ansari, said the fresh date of the yatra will be announced soon.

Nadda was to flag off the yatra from the party headquarters in Delhi on the eighth death anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on Thursday.

The BJP plans to woo the Pasmanda (backward) Muslim community before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Under the Muslim outreach plan, the BJP has decided to create awareness among the Muslim community regarding various welfare schemes launched by the government. The party also plans to clear confusion among the Muslim community over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the yatra,” said a BJP leader.

The yatra was to pass through around a dozen states.

It was supposed to enter Uttar Pradesh from Ghaziabad and pass through the Muslim-dominated districts of western and eastern regions of the state.