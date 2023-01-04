BJP’s plan to win Telangana, Nadda to address booth workers on Jan 7

Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda will connect with 119 assembly booth-level presidents and workers through video conferencing, on January 7 in Telangana, according to party sources.

The BJP National President aims to connect with the workers, who are expected to be in thousands. All participants will connect from their respective centres through video conferencing and approximately, three to four thousand people will join in each assembly.

A senior BJP leader informed that the party is gearing up to overthrow the KCR government in Telangana and this is the reason why BJP is continuously doing one program after another in Telangana.

Many important programs and schemes have been set by BJP for Telangana. BJP is completely focused on theupcoming assembly elections. According to a party source, this meeting holds great importance.

During the conference, Telangana will be discussed, the election strategy will be made and workers will be prepared.

In the training camp held in Telangana a few days back, a program called “Mission 90” has been started under Mission South in view of the upcoming elections in Telangana.

Also Read Harish Rao slams JP Nadda for speaking against Telangana govt

A separate program will be held in the first three months after which small programs along with chaupals shall be held in every village.

The shortcomings of the KCR government, its corruption and nepotism along with the information about the various schemes that the Modi government has brought for the benefit of the people, shall be included.

There will be chaupals in 10,000 villages. Later large-scale meetings will be held in 119 assemblies.

A senior BJP leader said, “Within Telangana, we have got 4 seats for BJP and apart from this, the focus is now on 13 seats. For this, the expansionists of the BJP are working and it has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats.

A complete strategy is ready to win it in Telangana. In the coming days, the victory of the Modi government in the Lok Sabha is certain, so we are preparing a strategy for the central government to come to Telangana as well and the BJP is working on it.”

“Through “Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa”, “Praja Sangram Yatra” and other programs, BJP has been continuously connected with the public and is doing the work of telling the achievements of the BJP government and the shortcomings of the present government,” the BJP leader added.

“On the other hand, if we talk about targeting the Lok Sabha in the South, then BJP has recently conducted a training camp in Hyderabad, in which a complete plan has been prepared to target about 60 Lok Sabha seats in the South,” the BJP leader further said.

According to sources, the focus is mainly on Telangana, then Tamil Nadu, third Andhra Pradesh and fourth Kerala.

With an existing government in Karnataka, the BJP will try to strengthen some seats,

Apart from these, there is a target of about 60 Lok Sabha seats in various places in the South.

According to sources, in the training camp held in Hyderabad, the BJP workers have been given a target to strengthen the party in the south in the next one year so that in 2024 BJP can come to the 2024 Lok Sabha by winning a large number of seats from the south.

The source further added that if BJP wants to get more than 303 seats in 2024, then the southern seats will have to be targeted in a planned manner and now BJP has started working on it.