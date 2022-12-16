Harish Rao slams JP Nadda for speaking against Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister T Harish Rao condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda for speaking against Telangana government at a public meeting in Karimnagar.

Addressing a public meeting BJP president JP Nadda had targeted the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana for alleged corruption, including the recent examination of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ‘Delhi Liquor scam’ case.

Nadda had said the TRS which has recently been renamed as BRS would soon get VRS (voluntary retirement).

In responding to JP Nadda, Rao addressing a press conference at BRS Party office on Friday, criticized and said that JP Nadda’s party couldn’t even win in the latter’s home turf Himachal Pradesh.

Addresing Nadda, Rao said, “The Union government will establish a Fluorosis Research center and a multi speciality hospital in Munugodu but it has not started still and the foundation stones are laughing at you.’’

In addition, he slammed the Centre for giving awards to Telangana once in a month but abusing the state in public meetings.