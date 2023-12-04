Poll results defer Karnataka BJP leaders’ plans to join Congress

Bengaluru: In the wake of the landslide victory secured by the BJP in three out of four state assembly elections, Karnataka’s BJP leaders are collectively breathing a sigh of relief. The outcome of these elections has altered the political landscape in the southern state, and many leaders who were contemplating a shift to the ruling Congress may now reconsider their decisions.

Before the recent election results, there were already instances of local-level leaders defecting from the BJP to join the Congress. There were also rumors circulating about potential resignations of sitting BJP MLAs and former ministers. Despite negotiation attempts by BJP brass, the party remained uncertain about the outcomes.

Following the BJP’s triumph in three states on Sunday, December 3, leaders contemplating a switch are now faced with a dilemma. While not all of them may alter their decisions, the party believes that persuading those who had been considering a move will be relatively more straightforward.

The recent appointment of BY Vijayendra as the state president and R Ashok as the leader of the opposition has boosted morale of party workers, who were in a state of limbo for approximately six months. With the party’s strengthened position after the state election results, the BJP aims to mobilise local leaders and workers effectively for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The victory has bolstered the party’s confidence in preparing for the national elections and fortifying its organisational structure in the state.

Among the leaders who expressed dissatisfaction against state BJP leadership is former minister V Somanna. Last week, Somanna openly expressed his anguish against BJP leadership for make him contest from Chamundeshwari and Chamarajanagara Assembly constituencies last time. Somanna was defeated in both constituencies as CM Siddaramaiah’s home constituency, Chamundeshwari, is a Congress stronghold.

A supporter of Somanna, requesting anonymity, told Siasat.com that if Somanna contested from Chamarajanagara, he could have won. The senior Lingayat leader also expected he could become state BJP president but the party high command selected former MLA BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra to the post. This dashed the hopes of Somanna and he announced he would take a decision on December 6.

Former minister S T Somashekar, joined BJP in 2019, defecting from Congress was also unhappy with BJP leadership. He had been sharing dais with Congress leaders at various events over the past few months. As per reports, his supporters had been forcing him to join Congress.

However, as BJP won elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the disgruntled leaders have halted their plans of parting ways with the party.