BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge to meet family of Dalit woman found dead in well

Party has been pressuring the Ashok Gehlot government for immediate arrest of the accused.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:16 pm IST
BJP in-charge Arun Singh(ANI)

Jaipur: BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh will, on Saturday, meet the family of a 20-year-old Dalit woman whose body was found from a well at a village in Karauli district of the state.

BookMyMBBS

The party has been pressuring the Ashok Gehlot government for immediate arrest of the accused.

A three-member women’s delegation of BJP also met the DGP, Umesh Mishra in Jaipur this morning.

MS Education Academy

The delegation included Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli, and former Chairperson, Rajasthan Women’s Commission, Suman Sharma.

It demanded quick and strict action from DGP in this matter. Prior to this, under the leadership of MP Diya Kumari, the Women’s Delegation visited the victim’s family in Hindaun.

Also Read
Dalit girl’s body found in well in Rajasthan, RS MP stages dharna

Bharatpur MP, Ranjeeta Koli, and former Chairperson, Rajasthan Women’s Commission, Suman Sharma, were also present during this visit.

MP Diya Kumari assured justice to the victim’s family.

The delegation has demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, suspension of the ASI and Head Constable of Balaghat Police Station involved in the case, providing employment to a member of the victim’s family, and compensation of Rs 50 lakhs.

They, along with others, also staged a protest outside the SDM’s office.

Meanwhile, to ensure action against the accused and justice for the victim’s family, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has been staging an indefinite ‘dharna’.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button