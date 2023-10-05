BJP’s Sambit Patra compares Sanjay Singh’s arrest to that of Khaira

Published: 5th October 2023 3:31 pm IST
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Bhubaneswar: Comparing the arrests of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of “double standards”.

“Khaira was arrested in a drugs case and Sanjay Singh was held in liquor scam. Both are allegedly involved in similar cases. However, the AAP adopts a different policy for its MP. Is it not a double standard?” he asked.

“It is the character of the AAP to do corruption openly, and they start politics when caught,” he said, claiming that the documents seized from Singh are likely to point to a “very big AAP leader”.

AAP’s Odisha convenor Nishikant Mohapatra rejected Patra’s allegation, claiming that neither the CBI nor the ED has any evidence against the party’s leaders.

“Is Sambit Patra a spokesperson of the CBI and ED? Let the investigating agencies say that they got evidence from Sanjay Singh’s house. As far as we know, the agencies have not got any evidence, either against Manish Sisodia or Sanjay Singh,” he claimed.

“The Punjab Congress MLA was arrested by the AAP government in an old case of 2015. His call recording with drugs mafia, and money transfer was established. What evidence do the agencies have against the AAP leaders?” he asked.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

