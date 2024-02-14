BJP’s seven RS candidates file nominations from UP

Elections, if necessary, will be held on February 27.

Lucknow: All seven BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha filed their nominations here on Wednesday.

Those who filed their nominations are — Sudhanshu Trivedi, R.P.N. Singh, Tejveer Singh, Navin Jain, Amarpal Maurya, Sadhana Singh and Sangita Balwant.

Uttar Pradesh BJP in charge Baijayant Panda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and several ministers were present on the occasion.

Thursday is the last date for nominations and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Friday.

Ten seats are falling vacant to the Rajya Sabha and the BJP has fielded seven candidates while the Samajwadi Party has fielded three candidates.

